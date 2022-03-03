Angus Cloud Cameos in the Gritty New Video for Juice WRLD’s Posthumous ‘Cigarettes’

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud cameos in the raw new video for Juice WRLD’s posthumous single, “Cigarettes.”

Directed by Steve Cannon, the video tells the story of a young man named Derek struggling with addiction, as his drinking gets him fired from his job and ruins his relationship with his girlfriend. After hitting rock bottom, however, Derek decides to get clean and the clip fast forwards several years to find him in a much more secure place.

But during a night out with friends — one of whom is played by Cloud — Derek’s sobriety is tested. He walks to the bar and orders a drink, but before he takes a sip, he flips his AA coin. As it lands, though, his old partner appears and leads him away from the bar.

The new “Cigarettes” clip is actually the second music video that’s been released for the song, following an animated visual that was released back in February. An animated video for “Go Hard 2” was released at the same time, and both were directed by Cannon as well.

“Cigarettes” appears on the extended edition of Juice WRLD’s 2021 posthumous album, Fighting Demos. The rapper’s life and tragic death were recently covered in the HBO documentary, Juice WLRD: Into the Abyss, which arrived last December.