 Angus Cloud Cameos in the New Video for Juice WRLD's 'Cigarettes' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Robyn Reimagines Neneh Cherry's 'Buffalo Stance' on Vibey New Version
Home Music Music News

Angus Cloud Cameos in the Gritty New Video for Juice WRLD’s Posthumous ‘Cigarettes’

Cloud plays the friend of a young man deep in the throes of a battle with alcohol addiction

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud cameos in the raw new video for Juice WRLD’s posthumous single, “Cigarettes.”

Directed by Steve Cannon, the video tells the story of a young man named Derek struggling with addiction, as his drinking gets him fired from his job and ruins his relationship with his girlfriend. After hitting rock bottom, however, Derek decides to get clean and the clip fast forwards several years to find him in a much more secure place. 

But during a night out with friends — one of whom is played by Cloud — Derek’s sobriety is tested. He walks to the bar and orders a drink, but before he takes a sip, he flips his AA coin. As it lands, though, his old partner appears and leads him away from the bar. 

The new “Cigarettes” clip is actually the second music video that’s been released for the song, following an animated visual that was released back in February. An animated video for “Go Hard 2” was released at the same time, and both were directed by Cannon as well.

“Cigarettes” appears on the extended edition of Juice WRLD’s 2021 posthumous album, Fighting Demos. The rapper’s life and tragic death were recently covered in the HBO documentary, Juice WLRD: Into the Abyss, which arrived last December.

In This Article: angus cloud, Juice WRLD

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.