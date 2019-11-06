Angels & Airwaves Schedule 2020 North American Tour

After embarking on their first tour in seven years earlier this year, Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves will return to the road this winter for another stretch of North American dates.

The latest 18-date jaunt kicks off December 4th in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes January 26th in Norfolk, Virginia. Along the way, the band will also stop at the annual KROQ Acoustic Christmas in Anaheim, California, on December 7th. Check out their website for full ticket on-sale information.

The tour announcement follows the release of the music video for Angels & Airwaves’ latest single “Kiss and Tell.” DeLonge’s outfit is also in the process of recording their first album together since 2014’s The Dream Walker; that new LP is expected out in 2020 via Rise Records/BMG.

“It’s coming out with a movie. I co-wrote a movie and it goes into production in just a few weeks,” DeLonge previously told Rolling Stone of the LP. “Then when I come out of that and go into post, we’ll score it. That will kind of dictate the second half of the album. Both of those will come out together somewhere around the tour or shortly thereafter. It’s going to be hard to say because this is a big project.”

Angels & Airwaves Tour Dates

December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

December 6 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre

December 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (KROQ Acoustic Christmas)

December 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club

December 11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

December 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

December 14 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

December 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

December 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

December 18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

December 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

December 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

December 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

January 16, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

January 17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia

January 19 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

January 21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

January 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva