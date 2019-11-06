Angels & Airwaves Schedule 2020 North American Tour

After embarking on their first tour in seven years earlier this year, Tom DeLonge’s Angels & Airwaves will return to the road this winter for another stretch of North American dates.
The latest 18-date jaunt kicks off December 4th in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes January 26th in Norfolk, Virginia. Along the way, the band will also stop at the annual KROQ Acoustic Christmas in Anaheim, California, on December 7th. Check out their website for full ticket on-sale information.
The tour announcement follows the release of the music video for Angels & Airwaves’ latest single “Kiss and Tell.” DeLonge’s outfit is also in the process of recording their first album together since 2014’s The Dream Walker; that new LP is expected out in 2020 via Rise Records/BMG.
“It’s coming out with a movie. I co-wrote a movie and it goes into production in just a few weeks,” DeLonge previously told Rolling Stone of the LP. “Then when I come out of that and go into post, we’ll score it. That will kind of dictate the second half of the album. Both of those will come out together somewhere around the tour or shortly thereafter. It’s going to be hard to say because this is a big project.”
Angels & Airwaves Tour Dates
December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
December 6 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre
December 7 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center (KROQ Acoustic Christmas)
December 10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club
December 11 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
December 12 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
December 14 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
December 15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
December 16 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
December 18 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
December 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
December 21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
December 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
January 16, 2020 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
January 17 – Montreal, QC @ L’Olympia
January 19 – Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
January 21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
January 26 – Norfolk, VA @ The Norva