Watch Angels and Airwaves Detail Unrequited Love Story in ‘Rebel Girl’ Video

Angels and Airwaves detail a story of unrequited love in their new video for “Rebel Girl.” It’s the group’s first new song in three years.

In the video, a teenage girl and guy share scenes of possible affection while the band performs the song in a room with lights that pulsate to the catchy melody. “Do you want to go back to where we started/Back before we were broken hearted,” Tom DeLonge sings. “Come my way, come come/I gotta tell ya/The shoe fits my little Cinderella.” Though while the guy stares doe-eyed at his crush, she gets ready for a date with someone else, leaving the guy alone in her room. He discovers her diary and the pain he feels cuts deeper than emotions: it gets physical and bloody, too.

DeLonge described the song as “a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music” in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know — I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat,” he added.

The band embarks on their first tour since 2012 with a pair of shows in California this month. They perform a sold out set on August 28th at Belly Up in San Diego, followed by a concert at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar on August 31st. Their North American tour runs through September and culminates on October 9th at Belasco in Los Angeles.