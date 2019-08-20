×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Why Chely Wright Had to Wait 10 Years to Play the Opry After Coming Out Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Angels and Airwaves Detail Unrequited Love Story in ‘Rebel Girl’ Video

Band embarks on first tour since 2012 this month

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Angels and Airwaves detail a story of unrequited love in their new video for “Rebel Girl.” It’s the group’s first new song in three years.

In the video, a teenage girl and guy share scenes of possible affection while the band performs the song in a room with lights that pulsate to the catchy melody. “Do you want to go back to where we started/Back before we were broken hearted,” Tom DeLonge sings. “Come my way, come come/I gotta tell ya/The shoe fits my little Cinderella.” Though while the guy stares doe-eyed at his crush, she gets ready for a date with someone else, leaving the guy alone in her room. He discovers her diary and the pain he feels cuts deeper than emotions: it gets physical and bloody, too.

DeLonge described the song as “a space-age love song that combines my enduring obsession for New Wave, pop punk and anthemic rock and roll music” in a statement. “As some of you might’ve heard, I recently took a brief minute to start up an aerospace company, so you never know — I may play this song from a satellite deep in space, beamed toward everyone’s house viciously on repeat,” he added.

The band embarks on their first tour since 2012 with a pair of shows in California this month. They perform a sold out set on August 28th at Belly Up in San Diego, followed by a concert at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar on August 31st. Their North American tour runs through September and culminates on October 9th at Belasco in Los Angeles.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad