Angels and Airwaves Drop Ode to the Ticking ‘Timebomb’ That Is a Teenage Heart

Track will appear on the group’s upcoming album, Lifeforms

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Angels and Airwaves have released one more song, “Timebomb,” ahead of the arrival of their new album, Lifeforms, out September 24th via Rise Records/BMG.

“Timebomb” begins with a tangle of rich synths that sound straight out of the Giorgio Moroder songbook, but the track soon settles into the kind of shimmering post-punk/new wave rush Angels and Airwaves excel at. “Hey there little sad girl,” bellows frontman Tom DeLonge, “I really want to hold you/Your heart is like time bomb/And it’s going to start to kill you.” 

In a statement, DeLonge said, “’Timebomb’ is a special song to me because it represents the emotional equivalent of an armed device about to blow. I think everyone can relate to the pressure of life bearing down on a young teenage heart.”

“Timebomb” is the fifth song Angels and Airwaves have shared from Lifeforms, following “Spellbound,” “Euphoria,” “Losing My Mind” and “Restless Souls.” The album marks Angels and Airwaves’ sixth LP and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker. 

Angels and Airwaves have a North American tour scheduled in support of Lifeforms. It will kick off September 29th in Riverside, California, and wrap November 7th in San Diego.

