Angels and Airwaves Can’t Shake Love on New Song ‘Spellbound’

Track arrives with Tom DeLonge-directed video featuring a unique laser programming technique called “laser banding”

Jon Blistein

Angels and Airwaves have released a new song and music video, “Spellbound,” which will appear on the group’s next album, Lifeforms, out September 24th.

“Spellbound” is rooted in a gravely pulse but bursts with dreamy synths, guitar lines, and Tom DeLonge’s unmistakable bellow: “If you try to run/If it goes it comes around/It’s not hard to die from love/When your heart has been spellbound.”

DeLonge also directed the video for “Spellbound,” which uses a unique laser programming technique called “laser banding” to create a laser-walled cube inside of which Angels and Airwaves perform the song.

“Spellbound” marks the fourth offering from Lifeforms, following “Euphoria,” “Losing My Mind,” and “Restless Souls.” Lifeforms is Angels and Airwaves’ sixth album and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker.

Angels and Airwaves are set to embark on a North American tour in support of the new LP later this month. The run kicks off on September 29th in Riverside, California, and will wrap on November 7th in San Diego.

