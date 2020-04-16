Angels and Airwaves Unveil New Song ‘All That’s Left Is Love’

Angels and Airwaves continue to tease their promised new album with their new song “All That’s Left Is Love,” with proceeds from the single benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 relief fund.

It’s unclear when Tom DeLonge and company recorded the track, but the song’s lyrics (and use of an animated video) mirror society’s self-isolation in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The world is different now/We feel more of us,” DeLonge sings on the soaring space rock track. “When the days are getting tough/A little bit’s enough/When all that’s left is love.”

DeLonge said in a statement, “Friends — as we are all stuck at home and watching these unfortunate world events unfold, we couldn’t help but notice little glimmers of light showing across the globe — revealing the positive side of humanity that sometimes gets lost in our day-to-day lives. That, ultimately, is what this band has been about since day one — HOPE. With all of that in mind, we decided to channel our feelings into a song — of which all proceeds will go to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.”

DeLonge also spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about his long association with Feeding America, who will receive 100% of the proceeds from the track.

“I’ve handed out food on holidays and for people in need. I’ve gone to schools and handed out food to a lot of these kids only get their meals at school. And a lot of people think that the United States obviously is a more wealthy country than other, but there’s still so much poverty here,” DeLonge said. “As you know, you live in Los Angeles, and so you can see that there’s a disparity between the classes. It was very simple for me to make one phone call and say, ‘Why don’t we do this? Because this is something that everybody needs right now. People can’t take care of their families. Kids are not in schools where they’re getting their only meal of the day.’ It kind of worked out, and that’s how you know it’s meant to be. I’m super proud to be with Feeding America on this.”

In 2019, after Angels and Airwaves released their then-new songs “Rebel Girl” and “Kiss and Tell,” DeLonge talked about his plans for their 2020-bound new album, the band’s first since 2014’s The Dream Walker.

“It’s coming out with a movie. I co-wrote a movie and it goes into production in just a few weeks,” DeLonge told Rolling Stone of the LP. “Then when I come out of that and go into post, we’ll score it. That will kind of dictate the second half of the album. Both of those will come out together somewhere around the tour or shortly thereafter. It’s going to be hard to say because this is a big project.”