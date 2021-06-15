Angels and Airwaves Tease New LP With ‘Restless Souls’

Angels and Airwaves have released a new song, “Restless Souls,” from their upcoming album, Lifeforms, out September 24th. In characteristic fashion, the band announced the new song and album — as well as an upcoming tour — via a partnership with Sent Into Space, which found them launching a renewable hydrogen capsule into space, where it played the entire LP and displayed the upcoming tour dates.

“Restless Souls” is a frenetic track that swings between driving verses filled with flickering synths and high-wire bass and a massive, sing-along hook that’s quintessential Tom DeLonge. “From death to life,” he bellows, “When we feel like the world’s caving in/We will never give in.”

“’Restless Souls’ in many ways is an honest letter from God to humanity — because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify, and teach us when things become more difficult,” DeLonge said in a statement.

Lifeforms marks Angels & Airwaves’ sixth album and first in seven years, following 2014’s The Dream Walker. “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path,” DeLonge said.

Angels and Airwaves will embark on their tour in support of Lifeforms on September 29th at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. The run will wrap on November 7th at Soma in San Diego, California. Tickets will go on sale on June 18th at 10 a.m. local time.

Angels and Airwaves Tour Dates

September 29 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

September 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

October 2 – Portland, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

October 3 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

October 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Union

October 6 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway

October 10 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

October 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ovation

October 13 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

October 15 – Oxon Hill, MD @ MGM National Harbor

October 16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

October 17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

October 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

October 20 – Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

October 22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 23 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein

October 24 – Norfolk, VA @ NorVA

October 26 – St. Petersburgh, FL @ Janus Live

October 27 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

October 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

October 30 – Dallas, TX @ South Side

October 31 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

November 1 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

November 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

November 7 – San Diego, CA @ Soma