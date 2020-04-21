Angelo De Augustine, Sufjan Stevens Get Contemplative on New Single ‘Santa Barbara’

Angelo De Augustine and Sufjan Stevens have teamed up for the first time on De Augustine’s new single, “Santa Barbara,” released Tuesday on Stevens’ Asthmatic Kitty label.

The contemplative track, guided by a Guilele arpeggio, sees De Augustine assessing his loneliness and seeking out love as solace: “All this life has been a disguise/Except for the hand in mine.” Stevens contributes his trademark wistful vocals and guitar-playing to the song. The music video, filmed last month, sees him wandering an empty, washed-out beach.

“‘Santa Barbara’ touches on the uncertainties and realities of being mortal in the landscape that we view through our experience; displaying ghostly apparitions, love, death and a famous British novelist,” De Augustine elaborated on the track. “It was a good experience to record this song with my friend Sufjan. I look forward to sharing more soon.”

De Augustine released his studio album Tomb, produced by Thomas Bartlett, last year, and earned praise from artists like Taylor Swift and the 1975’s Matt Healy.

Stevens’ last release was Aporia, an instrumental album composed and recorded with his stepfather Lowell Brams that was unveiled in March. The pair released the singles “The Unlimited,” “The Runaround” and “Climb That Mountain.”