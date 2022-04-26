 Watch Angèle Become an Astronaut in 'Libre' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Eric Johnson, Photographer for Everyone From Biggie to Doja Cat, Earns Top Honor at Abbey Road's First Music Photo Awards
Home Music Music News

Belgian Superstar Angèle Gains Powers (and Freedom) From a Magical Pizza Slice in ‘Libre’ Video

After hopping on “Fever” with Dua Lipa in 2020, the singer released her album Nonante-Cinq last year

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Angèle liberates herself from the opinions of others in her video for “Libre” — that is, after seeing an ad for her music vandalized with a penis drawing. On Tuesday, the Belgian singer dropped the imaginative video, where she flies high as an astronaut and superhero after eating a magical slice of pizza in the snowy New York City streets.

Angèle — the well-established singer making waves thanks to her pop-perfect album Nonante-Cinq and a co-sign from Dua Lipa — tells Rolling Stone she wanted the Aube Perrie-directed visual for her single to explore themes of freedom in “an off-beat and humorous way.”

“I imagine myself as an astronaut and a superhero as a way of talking about emancipation and personal growth,” she says. “The idea behind this was to take a bad situation and laugh about it by imagining myself flying away and taking [on] all of New York.”

Related Stories

FKA Twigs Roams the London Streets in 'Which Way' Video
Farruko Touches on Difficulties of His Religious Awakening in Intense 'My Lova' Video

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
Every Super Bowl Halftime Show, Ranked From Worst to Best

The song’s lyrics follow themes of liberation and self-love as she realizes how free she finally feels without a man by her side. “Take care of yourself/I already know your game,” she sings in the French chorus. “I’m free and that won’t change/Yes, take care of yourself.”

The thought of reaching total freedom — both in and outside of relationships — is one she’s thought about a lot. Though she admits getting there poses a challenge. “I think we’re never entirely free, because in life we have to make concessions and adapt to the world around us,” the singer explains. “However, we can get closer to that unrestricted freedom by emancipating ourselves from the things dragging us down, by letting go of toxic relationships, but also by not worrying too much about others’ opinions.”

“Libre” serves as one of the singles from her 2021 album Nonante-Cinq, which features tracks such as her viral ode to Brussels, “Bruxelles je T’aime,” and “Démons” with its enticing, cinematic intro and Damso feature.

After collaborating with Dua Lipa on 2020 single “Fever,” Angèle was introduced to a new audience of English speakers who’ve embraced her music, despite the language barrier. As she embarks on a European tour to promote her LP, she teases a trip across the Atlantic.

“It was always easier for me to address a public that understood my words, but if I’m honest I’m really excited to face a public that won’t understand them and to have fun mixing both French and English,” she says. “When I’m not speaking in my mother tongue, I have to put more effort into being understood, which I find quite exciting. The visuals, the body language, and the melodies are all alternative language elements that I’m looking forward to exploring deeper.”

In This Article: Angele, New York City, video announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.