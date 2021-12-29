Boyfriend of Slain Business Manager to Kanye West and Nicki Minaj Arrested for Murder

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a business manager in Los Angeles whose clients have included Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, was found dead after an apparent homicide.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Kukawski’s death in a statement shared on social media. She had been reported missing on Dec. 22 from Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A., and the following day she was discovered dead in her car nearly 30 miles away in Simi Valley.

Police have already detained a suspect, Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker. Barker was booked into Van Nuys Jail and, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Rolling Stone, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of torture by the Los Angeles County District’s Attorney’s Office.

Detectives currently believe that Barker killed Kukawski at their home in Sherman Oaks, placed her body in her car, and drove it to Simi Valley. Additionally, the criminal complaint indicates that Baker used a knife during the alleged crime. Investigators are still seeking any additional information regarding the case.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Along with Minaj and West, Variety reports that Kukawski also worked with other major artists and pop-cultural figures, including the Kardashian family, Migos’ Offset, and the Tupac Shakur estate. Her most recent employer was Boulevard Management, which specializes in accounting, asset management, estate planning, taxes, and other financial services for celebrities and entrepreneurs.

Boulevard did not immediately return a request for comment, although one of the company’s partners, Todd C. Bozick, told Variety, “We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski. Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”