 Angel Olsen Perseveres 'Through the Fires' in New Song - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next ‘Is Google Trying to Fuck Me?’ Trump’s Tech Paranoia Hits New Level
Home Music Music News

Angel Olsen Perseveres ‘Through the Fires’ in New Song

It’s the third single from Big Time, which arrives June 3

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Angel Olsen has released a new song, “Through the Fires,” from her upcoming album, Big Time, which arrives on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. It’s the third single from the album following the title track and “All the Good Times.

Olsen called the heartfelt song about persevering and finding resilience a “centerpiece statement” for Big Time. “It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered,” she said in a statement.

Olsen’s “Through the Fires” contemplative lyrics convey the importance of acknowledging one’s past in order to move forward. “To remember the ghost/Who exists in the past,” she sings. “But be freed from the longing/For one moment to last.”

Along with the sone, Olsen also released a lyric video, shot by Angela Ricciardi.

Olsen previously shared that she wrote Big Time as she navigated queer love and grief: Olsen came out to her parents and, shortly after, lost both of them within weeks of each other. Co-produced by Jonathan Wilson, it follows Whole New Mess and All Mirrors.

A film titled after the album is set to premiere on June 2, presented by Amazon Music. That evening at 9:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Music channel on Twitch will feature a watch party and Q&A with Olsen and director Kimberly Stuckwisch, followed by a concert airing from the premiere party. This summer, Olsen hits the road on the Wild Hearts tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, beginning in Vienna, Virginia, on July 21.

In This Article: Angel Olsen, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1363: Is MrBeast for Real? Inside the Outrageous World of YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.