Angel Olsen Perseveres ‘Through the Fires’ in New Song

Angel Olsen has released a new song, “Through the Fires,” from her upcoming album, Big Time, which arrives on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. It’s the third single from the album following the title track and “All the Good Times.“

Olsen called the heartfelt song about persevering and finding resilience a “centerpiece statement” for Big Time. “It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered,” she said in a statement.

Olsen’s “Through the Fires” contemplative lyrics convey the importance of acknowledging one’s past in order to move forward. “To remember the ghost/Who exists in the past,” she sings. “But be freed from the longing/For one moment to last.”

Along with the sone, Olsen also released a lyric video, shot by Angela Ricciardi.

Olsen previously shared that she wrote Big Time as she navigated queer love and grief: Olsen came out to her parents and, shortly after, lost both of them within weeks of each other. Co-produced by Jonathan Wilson, it follows Whole New Mess and All Mirrors.

A film titled after the album is set to premiere on June 2, presented by Amazon Music. That evening at 9:30 p.m. ET, Amazon Music channel on Twitch will feature a watch party and Q&A with Olsen and director Kimberly Stuckwisch, followed by a concert airing from the premiere party. This summer, Olsen hits the road on the Wild Hearts tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, beginning in Vienna, Virginia, on July 21.