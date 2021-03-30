Angel Olsen Announces ‘Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories’ Box Set

Angel Olsen has announced Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, a box set featuring two of her albums — 2019’s All Mirrors and 2020’s Whole New Mess — along with a new LP of bonus tracks, Far Memory. The box set, which also will contain a 40-page book, will be out on May 7th on Jagjaguwar.

Olsen has stated that All Mirrors and Whole New Mess were originally conceived as two parts of a double album, and Song of the Lark will bring the two halves together along with alternate takes, B-sides, remixes, and reimaginings found on Far Memory. Olsen will also be including a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This.” The 40-page booklet will feature outtakes, behind-the-scenes photos, lyric sheets, and more from the album sessions.

“It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist,” Olsen says of the box set.

To coincide with the announcement of Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, Olsen released the song “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess).” The song was recorded during the All Mirrors sessions and is an alternate version of the track “Whole New Mess.”