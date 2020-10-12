Angel Olsen Drops 11-Minute Heartbreaker ‘Time Bandits’

Angel Olsen took to her Instagram on Sunday to sing a new 11-minute song, “Time Bandits.”

Sitting at the piano, she dove into the first verse while staring at the camera: “The feeling takes over at first it’s surprising/But then I surrender no longer in hiding.” Later, she repeats: “I want you I want you I need you right now/To be here and lay down and get on the ground.”

Olsen wrote “Time Bandits” after visiting her hometown of St. Louis a few weeks ago. “Against better judgement, I’ve decided to put new songs up,” she wrote. “It’s a business but it’s my business.”

Olsen recently performed several songs from her new album Whole New Mess on NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. She also covered Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely” for the soundtrack to Miranda July’s Kajillionaire. On October 25th, she’ll perform a virtual Planned Parenthood concert alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Brittany Howard, and Kathleen Hanna.