Angel Olsen Returns With New Single ‘Nothing’s Free’ From Upcoming EP

Angel Olsen returns this April with a new EP titled Forever Means, a collection of tracks recorded during — but left off — her acclaimed 2022 LP Big Time.

Ahead of the EP’s April 14th release, the singer has shared “Nothing’s Free,” a track about “that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long youʼve been restraining who you are,” Olsen said in a statement.

“It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time,” Olsen added of the song, “but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record, it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5srg8uNwUm0

The four songs on Forever Means were culled from the Big Time sessions and are linked by the theme of being “in search of something else.”

“I was somewhere traveling,” Olsen said of the EP, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ʻwhat does forever really mean? What are the things Iʼm seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if weʼre always changing?ʼ”

Forever Means, available to preorder via Jagjaguwar, was co-produced and mixed by her Big Time collaborator Jonathan Wilson; Big Time landed at Number 18 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Albums of 2022 list.

Last month, Olsen wrapped up a North American tour in support of the 2022 LP. “Essentially, what I told everyone was, ‘I don’t need to turn a pedal steel on its head here, I just want to hear a classic,” Olsen told Apple Music earlier this year. “What would the Neil Young backing band do if they reined it in a little and put the vocals as the main instrument? If you overthink things, you’re really going down into a hole.”