Angel Olsen Returns With Sleek New Single, Announces New LP ‘All Mirrors’

Angel Olsen dropped a new single “All Mirrors,” accompanied by an eerie video. The track will appear on her upcoming LP of the same name, out October 4th via Jagjaguwar Records.

Directed by Ashley Connor, the video features Olsen in monochrome, glowing in a white gown and walking up a sprawling flight of stairs where she meets another version of herself. “Losing beauty,” she sings over haunting synths. “At least I thought it knew me.”

“I chose this one as the title because I liked the theme: the theme of how we are all mirrors to and for each other,” Olsen said in a statement. “Even if that is not all of it, there is always an element of projection in what we’d like to see in people and scenarios and in the way we see ourselves in those scenarios, with those people.”

Olsen had originally planned a dual-release for All Mirrors, but the idea was scrapped as she “needed to separate these two records and release All Mirrors in its heaviest form… in every way, from the making of it, to the words, to how I feel moving forward, this record is about owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger,” she said.

All Mirrors marks Olsen’s first album in three years, following 2016’s critically-acclaimed My Woman. Olsen has spent the last few years collaborating with other artists, including a duet with Alex Cameron on his 2017 song “Stranger’s Kiss” and recently contributing vocals to Mark Ronson’s “True Blue.”

Olsen will embark on a fall tour in support of All Mirrors that kicks off at New Jersey’s Asbury Lanes on October 30th. She’ll stop in major cities across the U.S., hitting Austin’s Stubbs on November 7th and New York’s Brooklyn Steel on November 22nd. Olsen will wrap with back-to-back nights at Denver’s Gothic Theatre on December 14th and 15th before she heads off to Europe.

All Mirrors is available for pre-order. A vinyl deluxe edition includes the album pressed on opaque aquamarine vinyl and a 7″ of “All Mirrors” on silver and black splattered vinyl. The B-side of the single features a solo version called “We Are All Mirrors.”

All Mirrors Tracklist:

1. “Lark”

2. “All Mirrors”

3. “Too Easy”

4. “New Love Cassette”

5. “Spring”

6. “What It Is”

7. “Impasse”

8. “Tonight”

9. “Summer”

10. “Endgame”

11. “Chance”