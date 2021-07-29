Angel Olsen Transforms Men Without Hats’ ‘Safety Dance’ Into Sulky Quarantine Jam

Angel Olsen continues turning back the clock with her take on Men Without Hats’ “Safety Dance,” off her upcoming Eighties covers LP Aisles.

Similar to her rendition of Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” “Safety Dance” showcases Olsen’s haunted, alluring vocals. Gone are the original’s throbbing synthesizers perfect for the dance floor — Olsen’s version is meant for sulking at home.

“I felt this song could be reinterpreted to be about the time of quarantine and the fear of being around anyone or having too much fun,” she said. “It made me wonder, is it safe to laugh or dance or be free of it all for just a moment?”

Aisles arrives digitally on August 20th, while physical formats — including frosted blue vinyl — will be out September 24th. That same day, Olsen will be featured on a Velvet Underground tribute album, where she backs Sharon Van Etten on “Femme Fatale.” The duo recently collaborated on “Like I Used To,” which they debuted on Fallon last month.