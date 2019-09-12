Watch Angel Olsen’s Stunning, Cinematic New Video for ‘Lark’

Angel Olsen roams the hills of North Carolina in the lurid, cinematic new video for “Lark.” The track is the second single off her upcoming album All Mirrors, out October 4th via Jagjaguwar Records and currently available for pre-order.

“‘Lark’ is a song that took many years to finish,” Olsen said in a statement. “The disjointed feelings and verses of this song began to make sense as a way for me to exercise a kind of journey through grieving, a kind of personal struggle.”

Directed by Ashley Connor, the video clocks in at over six minutes and features Olsen exiting a home in Asheville and hopping into a truck bed, riding into the night until she lands in the mountains. She lays in wildflowers and river beds, allowing the current to flow through her hair.

“The way you scream like something else is a matter,” she repeats over swelling string arrangements, escalating as Olsen runs to the Outer Banks beach in a long black dress, shielding herself from the wind with a veil while making eye contact with a pack of wild horses.

“The message of the song developed at first from an argument I once had with someone about trust and support,” Olsen added. “Later, I pulled from recurring themes in my life as a musician and as a human that dreams for a living. It’s easy to promise the world to those we love, but what about when our dreams change and values split?”

Olsen released the title track to All Mirrors in July. She’ll kick off a North American fall tour on October 30th at Asbury Lanes in New Jersey. She’ll hit major cities across the country, including back-to-back nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel on November 22nd and 23rd. The trek wraps up on December 15th at the Gothic Theatre in Denver.