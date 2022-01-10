Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten Will Destroy Your Heart This Summer

Last year, Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten teamed up for “Like I Used To,” one of the most triumphant songs of 2021. Now, the duo has announced a co-headlining tour — with Julien Baker.

Dubbed the Wild Hearts Tour, the trek kicks off on July 21 in Vienna, Virginia, hitting major cities through the end of the summer. Most shows will be safely held at outdoor venues, with the exception of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Massey Hall in Toronto. They’ll wrap in New York City’s Central Park on Aug. 21; tickets go on sale Friday.

“Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment,” Van Etten said in a statement. “We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans.”

“Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night,” Baker said of the tour. Olsen added: “I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp — a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward.”

The Wild Hearts Tour Dates



7/21 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts

7/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

7/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

7/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

7/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

7/30 – Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre

8/2 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

8/3 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater

8/5 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden

8/6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

8/7 – Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park

8/9 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

8/10 – Chicago, IL @ TBA

8/11 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

8/12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/15 – Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

8/16 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

8/18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

8/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

8/21 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage