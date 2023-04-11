Angel Olsen Says Her Single ‘Forever Means’ Is a ‘Nod’ to George Harrison

Angel Olsen is celebrating the release of her new EP Forever Means this week by dropping a new single and announcing a tour. On Tuesday, the musician shared her EP’s title track, “Forever Means,” and announced she’ll be heading on the road in the fall.

Olsen wrote the song in 2019 after her All Mirrors project and while making her 2022 LP Big Time. “I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself,” Olsen said in a press release.

Along with her single, Olsen is set to hit the road in the fall and will be joined by numerous artists such as King Tuff, Kara Jackson, Allegra Krieger, and Led to Sea. The new shows will arrive after a tour across Europe and at several music festivals, including Nos Alive, Mad Cool, and London’s All Points East Festival.

Olsen is also set to perform at the Hollywood Forever Cemetary on Aug. 10 and will open for the Strokes at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Aug. 19.

“Forever Means” and its EP follows the release of her single “Nothing’s Free” last month. “I was somewhere traveling,” Olsen said of the project last month, “stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ʻWhat does forever really mean? What are the things Iʼm seeking in friendship or love, and how can forever be attainable if weʼre always changing?ʼ”

Angel Olsen Tour Dates 2023 Trending Steven Tyler's Teen Assault Defense Is ‘F-cking Insane,’ Legal Experts Say 'Call It What You Want': A Full Timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship Jeremy Renner Declared 'Toughest Avenger' on Kimmel Dalai Lama Apologizes for Telling Kid to 'Suck My Tongue'

Oct. 17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Oct. 18 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre +

Oct. 19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom +

Oct. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom ^

Oct. 24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

Oct. 25 – Portland OR @ Revolution Hall #

Oct. 26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #

Oct. 27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

Oct. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre @

Nov. 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue %

Nov. 30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

Dec. 1 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

Dec. 2 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall >

Dec. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall !

Dec. 5 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall !

Dec. 6 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl !

Dec. 7 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ~

Dec. 8 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

Dec 9 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ~

+ w/ King Tuff

^ w/ Kara Jackson

# w/ Allegra Krieger

@ w/Led To Sea

% w/ Nona Invie

> w/ Natural Information Society

! w/ Joanna Sternberg

~ w/ Sluice