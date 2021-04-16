 Angel Olsen Comes Out: 'I'm Gay' - Rolling Stone
Angel Olsen Comes Out: ‘I’m Gay’

Singer-songwriter shares photo of her partner on Instagram

Angie Martoccio

angel olsen comes out

Kylie Coutts*

Angel Olsen took to Instagram on Friday to announce that she’s gay, posting a photo of her partner on the site.

The post featured several pictures of her partner, including their loafers and tattoos. Olsen also posted a photo of herself on her Instagram story, writing “I’m gay!!!!!”

 

Olsen recently announced the box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, which contains 2019’s All Mirrors, 2020’s Whole New Mess, and Far Memory, a new LP of bonus tracks. It includes b-sides, remixes, outtakes, a 40-page booklet, and a cover of Roxy Music’s “More Than This.” “It feels like part of my writing has come back from the past, and another part of it was waiting to exist,” she said.

Olsen recently honored Candi Stanton in Rolling Stone‘s annual Women Shaping the Future issue. “A lot of people try to get me into other singers,” she said, “but there’s something about her vocals — maybe it’s just that I can relate to it.”

