Watch Angel Olsen Perform ‘Chance,’ ‘Summer’ on ‘Kimmel’

Angel Olsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform two songs, “Chance” and “Summer.” The tracks come off the singer’s recent album, All Mirrors, which dropped in October, and Olsen gave each it’s own emotional aesthetic for her performance. Backed by a band, Olsen offered a sultry rendition of “Chance” while “Summer” took on a pulsating synth-pop vibe.

All Mirrors is Olsen’s fourth album and she told Rolling Stone earlier this year that it’s the first time she’s allowed herself to fully be on an album. “I felt I was being bold by allowing 100% of myself into something for the first time and admitting that it is about me and about my life,” she said. “And I didn’t really admit that in previous records.” Of “Summer” she added, “‘Summer’ is supposed to be this really fun time, but I was in the middle of chaos and feeling really isolated, and so that song was more about feeling like I didn’t have a support system.”

Olsen is currently on a North American tour in support of the new album. The trek wraps with back-to-back nights at Denver’s Gothic Theatre on December 14th and 15th before the singer heads off to Europe.