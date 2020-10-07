 Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard to Play Planned Parenthood Benefit Show - Rolling Stone
Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard Among Lineup for Virtual Planned Parenthood Benefit Concert

Panache’s Village of Love event features Kathleen Hanna, Phoebe Bridgers and more artists

Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Kathleen Hanna and Phoebe Bridgers are performing at a virtual Planned Parenthood benefit concert.

Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Kathleen Hanna and Phoebe Bridgers are among the artists performing during Panache’s upcoming Village of Love Planned Parenthood benefit concert. In partnership with Like Management, the virtual event takes place on October 25th via Live.ly, where tickets are available.

The lineup also includes Deep Sea Diver, Devendra Banhart, Ezra Furman, Kah-lo, Mac DeMarco, Margo Price, Perfume Genius, Rodrigo Amarante, SPELLLING, Tenacious D and Weyes Blood, who will perform originals and covers through the course of the event. The night also features a raffle, silent auction, and a dance party room. All proceeds will benefit Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles and New York.

For the past eight years, Panache, an artist booking agency, has hosted Valentine’s Day concerts in various cities to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood via their Village of Love benefit series. Per the organizers, the events earlier this year raised more than $40,000. This is the first time the event has been held online.

“Planned Parenthood needs our support more than ever,” organizers said in a statement. “As we face an election that will determine the future of access to sexual and reproductive health care, it is vital that Planned Parenthood has the resources to continue providing care and expanding their advocacy efforts, including crucial outreach to get out and vote.”

In This Article: Angel Olsen, Brittany Howard, Kathleen Hanna, Phoebe Bridgers

