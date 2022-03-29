Queer Love, Grief, and Plenty of Americana: Angel Olsen Has a New Album on the Way

Angel Olsen has returned with “All the Good Times,” a twangy tale of heartbreak and reflection.

The video features the songwriter in flannel, packing a bag at a motel and taking a long drive that appears to be both peaceful and emotionally painful. The warm percussion is steeped in Americana, with Olsen sounding like she’s been listening to too much Emmylou Harris.

“All the Good Times” is the first offering from Big Time, Olsen’s new album out June 3. It tackles queer love and grief: Olsen came out to her parents, and shortly after, lost both of them. The album was recorded just three weeks after her mother’s funeral. “Some experiences just make you feel as though you’re five years old, no matter how wise or adult you think you are,” she said in a statement. “Finally, at the ripe age of 34, I was free to be me.”

Big Time follows the stripped-down Whole New Mess and the intricate All Mirrors. It was co-produced by Jonathan Wilson in Topanga, California.

This summer, Olsen will embark on the Wild Hearts tour with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, kicking off in Vienna, Virginia on July 21. Following the final show at New York’s Central Park Summerstage on Aug. 21, Olsen will head to Europe for a fall tour.