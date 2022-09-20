Angel Olsen Announces ‘Big Time’ 2023 North American Tour

Angel Olsen’s 9-piece group of touring musicians, the Big Time band, are gearing up for another long stretch on the road as the singer and songwriter announces an 18-date North American tour in support of her latest studio album, Big Time.

Erin Rae will join for all dates of the tour, which is set to begin on Jan. 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and conclude on Feb. 11 in Durham, North Carolina. The Big Time tour includes stops at theaters and music halls throughout New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Columbus, New Haven, Baltimore, Richmond, and more. General sale for the tour begins Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Performing in a live setting has been the driving force behind bringing Big Time to life. “Essentially, what I told everyone was, ‘I don’t need to turn a pedal steel on its head here, I just want to hear a classic,” Olsen told Apple Music earlier this year. “What would the Neil Young backing band do if they reined it in a little and put the vocals as the main instrument? If you overthink things, you’re really going down into a hole.”

Angel Olsen Tour Dates

Jan. 20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Jan. 21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

Jan. 23 – San Antonio, TX @ Tobin Center

Jan. 24 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Jan. 25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Jan. 27 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

Jan. 28 – St Louis, MO @ The Factory

Jan. 29 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

Jan. 31 – Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Feb. 01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Feb. 02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

Feb. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s Theatre

Feb. 04 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

Feb. 07 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Feb. 08 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

Feb. 09 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Feb.10 – Richmond, VA @ The National

Feb. 11 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre