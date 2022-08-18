fbpixel
Music

Angel Olsen and the Big Time Band Bring ‘All the Good Times’ to ‘Fallon’

The singer appeared on Olsen’s fifth studio album Big Time, released earlier this summer
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Musical guest Angel Olsen performs on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 Todd Owyoung/NBC

Angel Olsen stopped by The Tonight Show to cruise through a performance of her single “All the Good Times” from her recently released fifth studio album, Big Time.

Olsen delivered the song, which chronicles the quiet end of a relationship when there isn’t enough love left to justify staying together, alongside her 9-piece touring band, the Big Time Band.

“If these thoughts were spoken/Would it bring us together again?” Olsen questioned over the band’s relaxed instrumentals before quipping: “Probably not.”

Olsen’s core approach to Big Time comes alive in a live setting. Earlier this year, the singer and songwriter told Apple Music: “Essentially, what I told everyone was, ‘I don’t need to turn a pedal steel on its head here, I just want to hear a classic.”

She added: “What would the Neil Young backing band do if they reined it in a little and put the vocals as the main instrument? If you overthink things, you’re really going down into a hole.”

Big Time fulfilled the vision more successfully than any of Olsen’s past records, arriving with a new sense of ease as she welcomes waves of happiness even as she weathers the weighted emotions of grief.

“The country-tinged beauty of this album is a revelation after the grand, gloomy orchestration she summoned for 2019’s All Mirrors and stripped away for 2020’s Whole New Mess,” Rolling Stone said of the album. “And a rewarding payoff for fans who’ve always known she had a record like this in her.”

