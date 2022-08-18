Angel Olsen and the Big Time Band Bring ‘All the Good Times’ to ‘Fallon’

Angel Olsen stopped by The Tonight Show to cruise through a performance of her single “All the Good Times” from her recently released fifth studio album, Big Time.

Olsen delivered the song, which chronicles the quiet end of a relationship when there isn’t enough love left to justify staying together, alongside her 9-piece touring band, the Big Time Band.

“If these thoughts were spoken/Would it bring us together again?” Olsen questioned over the band’s relaxed instrumentals before quipping: “Probably not.”

Olsen’s core approach to Big Time comes alive in a live setting. Earlier this year, the singer and songwriter told Apple Music: “Essentially, what I told everyone was, ‘I don’t need to turn a pedal steel on its head here, I just want to hear a classic.”

She added: “What would the Neil Young backing band do if they reined it in a little and put the vocals as the main instrument? If you overthink things, you’re really going down into a hole.”

Big Time fulfilled the vision more successfully than any of Olsen’s past records, arriving with a new sense of ease as she welcomes waves of happiness even as she weathers the weighted emotions of grief.

“The country-tinged beauty of this album is a revelation after the grand, gloomy orchestration she summoned for 2019’s All Mirrors and stripped away for 2020’s Whole New Mess,” Rolling Stone said of the album. “And a rewarding payoff for fans who’ve always known she had a record like this in her.”