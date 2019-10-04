Angel Olsen Debuts ‘All Mirrors’ on ‘Fallon’ in a Crown

Angel Olsen made her debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in a crown, busting out a jaw-dropping performance of “All Mirrors,” the title track to her excellent new album.

Thursday night, Olsen performed the song backed by six string players, decked out in a Björk-like headpiece and an elegant black dress. “Standing, facing, all mirrors are erasing,” she sings, playing the keyboard while intensely looking into the camera. “Losing beauty, at least at times it knew me.”

All Mirrors, Olsen’s fourth studio album, is out today via Jagjaguwar Records. She released “All Mirrors” as a single last summer, followed by the dazzling “Lark,” which was accompanied by a six-minute cinematic video. According to Olsen, the record is about “owning up to your darkest side, finding the capacity for new love and trusting change even when you feel like a stranger.”

Olsen will kick off a North American fall tour in support of All Mirrors, kicking off October 28th at the Haw River Ballroom in Saxapahaw, North Carolina. She’ll play three nights at New York’s Brooklyn Steel from November 21st through 23rd, followed by a night at Chicago’s Riviera Theater on November 14th. The trek will conclude on December 15th at Gothic Theater in Englewood, Colorado.