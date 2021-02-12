 Hear Panda Bear's Remix of Angel Dust's 'Never Ending Game' - Rolling Stone
Hear Panda Bear’s Remix of Angel Dust’s ‘Never Ending Game’

Remix EP also features a new version of the track by Lunice

Angie Martoccio

Baltimore band Angel Dust has released a remix EP of “Never Ending Game,” featuring new versions by Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and Canadian producer Lunice.

Taken from last year’s surprise EP Lil House, Panda Bear’s remix (above) minimizes the acoustic guitar and adds lush instrumentals, while Lunice’s version is heavier, with bass and synths. “I don’t see the light/Open up the blinds,” Justice Tripp sings. “Gimme some more/No Hot Wheel cars on hardwood floors.”

Lil House was produced by Rob Schnapf, known for his work with Elliott Smith. In 2019, the band — Tripp, Daniel Fang, Pat McCrory, Brendan Yates, and Jeff Caffey — released their full-length LP Pretty Buff. The album marked their debut on Roadrunner Records.

Last month, Animal Collective released their 2020 EP Bridge to Quiet on vinyl. They celebrated the 10th anniversary of Merriweather Post Pavilion with the live album Ballet Slippers in 2019.

