 Andy Warhol's Personal Polaroid of Mick Jagger Up for Auction - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Hear Lou Reed's Primordial, Super-Rare Country-Folk Recording of 'Heroin'
Home Music Music News

Andy Warhol’s Polaroid of Mick Jagger Touching Tongues With a Woman Could Be Yours

Snapshot from the session for the cover of the Stones’ Love You Live is part of a massive charity auction hosted by the Warhol Foundation

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
mick jagger andy warhol polaroid auctionmick jagger andy warhol polaroid auction

CIRCA 1977: Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger at the album release party for 'Love You Live.'

Robin Platzer/Images/Getty Images

A polaroid Andy Warhol took of Mick Jagger and a woman touching tongues is one of several original photographs and pieces being auctioned off by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The original Jagger polaroid — which has a starting price of $10,000 — comes from a photo session Warhol spearheaded for the Rolling Stones’ 1977 album, Love You Live. As the Warhol Foundation noted, “Many of the photos from this session depicting band members and other people touching tongues or biting one another were incorporated into the album design, creating a surprising and somewhat controversial collage that coincidentally mirrored feelings between band members during the making of the album.”

Along with the Jagger snapshot, the Warhol Foundation auction features additional polaroids and photos of numerous folks in Warhol’s orbit. These include Grace Jones, Diane von Furstenberg, Jackie Curtis, Debbie Harry, Dennis Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Truman Capote, and Simon Le Bon.

Other auction lots include an array of original and vintage posters from Warhol’s collection, a signed first edition of his book The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again), and a variety of hand-drawn illustrations and lithographs. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Warhol Foundation and its various efforts to support the visual arts. 

In This Article: Andy Warhol, Auction, Mick Jagger

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.