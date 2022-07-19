Andy Warhol’s Polaroid of Mick Jagger Touching Tongues With a Woman Could Be Yours

A polaroid Andy Warhol took of Mick Jagger and a woman touching tongues is one of several original photographs and pieces being auctioned off by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts.

The original Jagger polaroid — which has a starting price of $10,000 — comes from a photo session Warhol spearheaded for the Rolling Stones’ 1977 album, Love You Live. As the Warhol Foundation noted, “Many of the photos from this session depicting band members and other people touching tongues or biting one another were incorporated into the album design, creating a surprising and somewhat controversial collage that coincidentally mirrored feelings between band members during the making of the album.”

Along with the Jagger snapshot, the Warhol Foundation auction features additional polaroids and photos of numerous folks in Warhol’s orbit. These include Grace Jones, Diane von Furstenberg, Jackie Curtis, Debbie Harry, Dennis Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Truman Capote, and Simon Le Bon.

Other auction lots include an array of original and vintage posters from Warhol’s collection, a signed first edition of his book The Philosophy of Andy Warhol (From A to B and Back Again), and a variety of hand-drawn illustrations and lithographs. All proceeds from the auction will benefit the Warhol Foundation and its various efforts to support the visual arts.