Andy Stott Previews New Album With ‘The Beginning’

Andy Stott will release a new album, Never the Right Time, on April 16 via Modern Love. The musician and producer has previewed the album with a pulsating single “The Beginning,” which features vocals from Alison Skidmore, Stott’s former piano teacher and frequent collaborator.

Never the Right Time, which includes nine tracks, follow’s Stott’s 2019 EP It Should Be Us. Stott was nearly finished with Never the Right Time in early 2020 and finished it later last year.

The Manchester musician’s last full-length album, Too Many Voices, dropped in 2016. Rolling Stone included the release on its 20 Best EDM and Electronic Albums of 2016.

Stott told Rolling Stone of the album, which was an evolution from his past work, “Definitely in the past, my productions were organic, quite dense and thick. There was something really false and thin and delicate about these new sounds. At the same time, there was something really beautiful about it and it sparked my interest. It triggered these other things that I had heard in my mind and I realized I could get the same vibe with that sound.”

Never the Right Time Tracklist:

1. Away Not Gone

2. Never The Right Time

3. Repetitive Strain

4. Don’t Know How

5. When It Hits

6. The Beginning

7. Answers

8. Dove Stone

9. Hard To Tell