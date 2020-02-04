See Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon’s Funk-Inspired Ode to ‘High Kickin”

Andy Samberg and Jimmy Fallon love a good high kick. Or, at least, they do according their new joint song “High Kickin’,” which the duo performed on The Tonight Show.

In the funk-inspired number, Samberg and Fallon trade off verses about their obsession with high kickin’ and the problems those kicks can cause. “Since we were babies, been kickin’ up a storm,” Fallon begins. “We started kickin’ before we were born.” Samberg adds, “Our feet start low, and then our feet go up/ Our toes up in the air, just can’t get enough.”

Things take a negative turn midway through the tune. “Girls see us kicking, then ask us to leave,” sings Samberg. “Got fired from Footlocker for kickin’ my boss Steve.”

Samberg also sat down with Fallon to discuss the new season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and his recent film at Sundance. The actor took the opportunity to send out yet another plea to Bruce Willis to please make an appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “My character is obsessed with Die Hard so we’ve long said getting Bruce Willie would be, like, a huge thing,” Samberg said. “I’ve appealed many times for us. I think maybe he’s waiting for the end to shock the world. Or, he hates me.” Fallon suggests they send the actor “High Kickin'” to convince him.



