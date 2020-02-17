Andrew Weatherall, Veteran Dance Music Producer and DJ, Dead at 56

Andrew Weatherall, one of the UK’s top electronic producers and remixers who co-produced Primal Scream’s landmark 1991 album Screamadelica, died Monday at the age of 56. Weatherall’s manager confirmed the musician’s death.

“We are deeply sorry to announce that Andrew Weatherall, the noted DJ and musician, passed away in the early hours of this morning, Monday 17th February 2020, at Whipps Cross Hospital, London,” a rep for the musician said in a statement. “The cause of death was a pulmonary embolism. He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the blood clot reached his heart. His death was swift and peaceful.

“His family and friends are profoundly saddened by his death and are taking time to gather their thoughts. Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements will be made in due course.”

This story is developing