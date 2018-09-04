Watch Andrew W.K. Illuminate World in ‘You’re Not Alone’ Video

Andrew W.K. transforms into a literal beacon of light and hope in the new video for “You’re Not Alone,” the title track off the rocker’s most recent album.

The simple but striking Jon Danovic-directed clip captures W.K. performing the track in a dark room, lit up as if he were a photo negative. The effect lends the clip a surreal edge as W.K. belts “You’re Not Alone” and shreds on a pizza-shaped guitar.

“‘You’re Not Alone,’ as a song, an album, and a music video, seeks to acknowledge and amplify the presence of a power that’s both dark and light – to celebrate the transcendent beauty in both negative and positive experiences while maintaining a determined and resilient spirit throughout,” W.K. said. “By inverting every polarity and reflecting every opposite, we can unite the highest and lowest parts of ourselves, and rejoice in the ever-contrasting intensity of being alive.”

W.K. released You’re Not Alone in March, marking his first album since 2009’s 55 Cadillac. That same year, the musician released Gundam Rock, a compilation featuring reworked material from the Japanese anime series, Gundam, while in 2011 W.K. released The “Party All Goddamn Night” EP.

W.K. is currently on the road in support of You’re Not Alone. The North American leg wraps September 28th in Orlando, Florida.