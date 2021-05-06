 Andrew W.K. Gets Freaky With His Clones in 'I'm in Heaven' Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Nine Inch Nails and Health Team Up for New Song 'Isn't Everyone'
Home Music Music News

Andrew W.K. Gets Freaky With His Clones in ‘I’m in Heaven’ Video

Party-rock god will release a new album this year called God Is Partying

By

Staff Writer

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Andrew W.K. has announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, God Is Partying, on September 10th via Napalm Records. The party-rock overseer also released a new single on Thursday called “I’m in Heaven,” which comes with a truly insane music video.

Directed by Phem C. Palmer, the clip depicts a music video set full of Andrew W.K. clones, including one in the director’s chair. Between performances of the larger-than-life song, Andrew W.K. wanders around the backstage dressing room and even appears to engage in some…intimate moments with one of his clones. There’s blood, there’s bodies, and there’s a whole lot of dirty white shirts.

“I’m in Heaven” follows the single “Babalon,” released earlier this year. Andrew W.K.’s last album was 2018’s You’re Not Alone, which was his first major LP in nine years. He’ll be embarking on a short North American tour this September, kicking off at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on September 10th and ending at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 26th.

Related Stories

Rostam Shares All-Star Music Video for 'From the Back of a Cab'
The Black Keys Cover Blues Legend R.L. Burnside's 'Going Down South'

Related Stories

denzel washington, fences denzel washington, oscars 2017, best denzel washington movies, denzel washington malcolm x
Denzel Washington's Movies Ranked, From Worst to Best
Chasteness, Soda Pop, and Show Tunes: The Lost Story of the Young Americans and the Choircore Movement

Additionally, Andrew W.K. announced that he has begun dating actor Kat Dennings, and that amicable divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Cherie Lily began in late 2019.

Andrew W.K., God Is Partying Tracklist

1. “Everybody Sins”
2. “Babalon”
3. “No One to Know”
4. “Stay True to Your Heart”
5. “Goddess Partying”
6. “I’m in Heaven”
7. “Remember Your Oath”
8. “My Tower”
9. “And Then We Blew Apart”

Andrew W.K. 2021 Tour Dates

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
September 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365
September 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
September 14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
September 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
September 21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 22 – Boston, MA @ Royale
September 23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts
September 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest

In This Article: Andrew W.K., Music Video

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.