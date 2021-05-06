Andrew W.K. Gets Freaky With His Clones in ‘I’m in Heaven’ Video

Andrew W.K. has announced that he’ll be releasing a new album, God Is Partying, on September 10th via Napalm Records. The party-rock overseer also released a new single on Thursday called “I’m in Heaven,” which comes with a truly insane music video.

Directed by Phem C. Palmer, the clip depicts a music video set full of Andrew W.K. clones, including one in the director’s chair. Between performances of the larger-than-life song, Andrew W.K. wanders around the backstage dressing room and even appears to engage in some…intimate moments with one of his clones. There’s blood, there’s bodies, and there’s a whole lot of dirty white shirts.

“I’m in Heaven” follows the single “Babalon,” released earlier this year. Andrew W.K.’s last album was 2018’s You’re Not Alone, which was his first major LP in nine years. He’ll be embarking on a short North American tour this September, kicking off at Los Angeles’ Teragram Ballroom on September 10th and ending at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama, on September 26th.

Additionally, Andrew W.K. announced that he has begun dating actor Kat Dennings, and that amicable divorce proceedings with his ex-wife Cherie Lily began in late 2019.

Andrew W.K., God Is Partying Tracklist

1. “Everybody Sins”

2. “Babalon”

3. “No One to Know”

4. “Stay True to Your Heart”

5. “Goddess Partying”

6. “I’m in Heaven”

7. “Remember Your Oath”

8. “My Tower”

9. “And Then We Blew Apart”

Andrew W.K. 2021 Tour Dates

September 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

September 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365

September 13 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

September 14 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

September 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

September 21 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

September 23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre Of The Living Arts

September 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Furnace Fest