Andrew W.K. Unleashes New Video for ‘Everybody Sins’

Andrew W.K. has shared his new video for “Everybody Sins,” the latest single off the party-rocker’s upcoming LP God Is Partying.

Directed by Phem C. Palmer — who previously helmed W.K.’s similarly insane video for “I’m in Heaven” — “Everybody Sins” also features blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos by actress and W.K.’s Fiancée Kat Dennings, who appears as the rocker’s makeout partner throughout the visual.

”When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves. Now, I do realize some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this,” W.K. said in a statement. “And others will say life’s too short not to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for ‘Everybody Sins’.”

God Is Partying arrives on September 10th via Napalm Records. The party-rock purveyor will also embark on a North American tour in support of his new album starting this September.