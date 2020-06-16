Andrew McMahon Preps 15th Anniversary ‘Everything in Transit’ Drive-in Shows

Andrew McMahon will celebrate the 15th anniversary of Jack’s Mannequin’s Everything in Transit with two drive-in concerts in Anaheim, California, on July 10th and 11th.

The singer and pianist will perform the 2005 record in its entirety, which includes the tracks “Dark Blue,” “Holiday From Real” and “The Mixtape.” McMahon will also perform songs from Something Corporate, his pop-punk outfit that last reunited in 2010.

“In a time where shows are scarce, this is an opportunity for us to gather safely and celebrate live music under the stars,” McMahon said in a statement. “It also felt like the perfect time to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of Everything in Transit, which my band and I will be playing front-to-back, in addition to other favorite songs from the Wilderness and Something Corporate.”

The shows will take place at Anaheim’s City National Grove, which aims to be as “contactless” as possible with entry, ticketing, restrooms and more. General tickets go on sale Friday, June 19th.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, drive-in shows have become the industry’s solution to concerts. Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are scheduled to perform one in New Jersey on July 11th, while Garth Brooks will broadcast his across 300 screens in North America.

“There’s not a one-size-fits-all approach to drive-in concerts, but we’re fortunate to have our venues and logistics in place to ramp these shows up quickly as communities are ready,” Tom See, Live Nation’s president of venues, U.S., recently told Rolling Stone. “Artists and fans are having fun with them, and employees and crews are glad to be working some shows, so for us it’s a win all around.”