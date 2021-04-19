Andrew Lloyd Webber to Auction Off Notable ‘Phantom of the Opera’ Prop

Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and Christine Baranski have announced new editions to the upcoming Stage & Screen Broadway auction. Andrew Lloyd Webber has submitted a package that includes two tickets to The Phantom of the Opera as Lloyd Webber’s personal guests, as well as the rare “Lot 665” prop from the show’s West End production.

The prop appears in the musical’s own auction scene during its opening, in which the auctioneer character describes it as “a papier-mâché musical box in the shape of a barrel organ. Attached, the figure of a monkey in Persian robes playing the cymbals.”

The Stage & Screen auction features other notable items from Broadway and Off-Broadway productions along with Hollywood, opera, and dance props. These include one of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine jackets; boots, jeans, and a T-shirt from Bruce Springsteen; a banjo signed by Steve Martin; a pair of glasses from Elton John; gowns worn by Bette Midler and Glenn Close; and the leather suit than Alan Cumming wore to the Tony Awards in 1998, where he won Best Actor in a Musical for Cabaret. The full list of items can be found on the auction’s website.

The auction will be held Wednesday, April 28th beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET and will benefit the Actors Fund, which since March 2020 has provided $20 million in financial assistance to more than 15,800 people in the arts and entertainment.