His Majesty

Hear Andrew Lloyd Webber’s King Charles III Coronation Anthem ‘Make a Joyful Noise’

Composer was commissioned to write and record the anthem for England's first coronation ceremony in 70 years
Andrew Lloyd Webber king charles
King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, following the coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England Samir Hussein/WireImage

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared the official version of “Make a Joyful Noise,” the specially commissioned anthem he composed and premiered during Saturday’s Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla.

The studio version was performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Choir of Westminster Abbey, the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, Westminster Abbey sub-organist Peter Holder, and conducted by organist & Master Of The Choristers at Westminster Abbey, Andrew Nethsingha, while the version that premiered live Saturday features the handpicked Coronation Orchestra.

The live recording is part of Decca Records’ four-hour “official album” documenting King Charles III’s coronation.

Before writing the anthem, Webber discussed it with His Majesty the King, with The Phantom of the Opera composer suggesting that he adapt Psalm 98 with its message “Make A Joyful Noise unto the Lord, the King.”

“I played, and tried to sing, my early score for The King a few weeks ago. It seems so appropriate to the moment in the Coronation service.” Webber said in a statement.

The official album — out digitally today — also features performances by Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Elina Garanča, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, the Sistine Chapel Choir and more.

“This will be a truly historic recording, capturing a glorious range of music from across centuries and continents, reflecting the world-wide interest in our traditions, covering multiple locations in the wonderful acoustic of Westminster Abbey, and involving an unprecedented technical plan to present the entire experience to the world on the day itself,” the album’s producer, Anna Barry, said in a statement.

Proceeds from the sale of the official album will benefit Royal British Legion and Age UK charities.

