Hear Andrew Bird’s Evolutionary Folk-Rock Epic ‘Manifest’

Andrew Bird unspools an ambitious take on the circle of life on new song “Manifest.” The track will appear on Bird’s upcoming album, My Finest Work Yet, out March 22nd via Loma Vista Recordings.

“Manifest” is a sweeping folk-rock tune that Bird says “traces our evolution from single celled organisms to modern man – then takes it further, post-mortem, to when a plant or animal becomes a fossil fuel fracked from the ground and released into the atmosphere from combustion engines like ghosts. The after-life of energy.”

The track arrives with a video of Bird and some of the studio musicians who helped him record My Finest Work Yet performing the track at Barefoot Studios in Los Angeles, where they made the rest of the album as well.

“Manifest” follows previously released tracks “Sisyphus” and “Bloodless.” My Finest Work Yet follows Bird’s 2017 album, Echolocations: River, the second installment of his “Echolocations” series, which prominently features field recordings. Bird’s last full-length studio album, Are You Serious, arrived in 2016.

Bird has a handful of shows scheduled this spring in support of My Finest Work Yet. The first pair will take place March 7th and 8th at Largo in Los Angeles.