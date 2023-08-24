Andrea Bocelli to Reveal Life and Career in ‘Because I Believe’ Documentary

Entertainment One has announced an upcoming documentary on Italian singer Andrea Bocelli. The documentary Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe is currently being filmed in Italy and the U.S. and will be released next year.

Directed by Cosima Spender, the film will go behind the scenes of Bocelli’s personal life and work, including never-before-seen insights into his story and off-the-stage scenes with his family and friends. Bocelli and his wife Veronica Bocelli are acting as executive producers alongside Scott Rodger, Francesco Pasquero, and eOne’s Tara Long, Malcolm Gerrie, Matt Pritchard, and Geno McDermott.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world,” Spender said in a statement. “When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him. Andrea and I instantly recognized each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region. This meant an immediate understanding of sense of humor, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

Producer Jan Younghusband added, “This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor. It is an honor to work with Andrea and his family, friends, and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”

The film’s 2024 release will coincide with the 30th anniversary of Bocelli’s musical career. The singer’s debut album, Il Mare Calmo della Sera, dropped in 1994. His most recent LP, Believe, was released in the fall of 2020.