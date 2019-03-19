×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Metallica Plot Concert With San Francisco Symphony Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Andre Williams, R&B Singer and ‘Godfather of Rap,’ Dead at 82

Stevie Wonder, Temptations collaborator died after battle with colon cancer

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
American musician Andre Williams performs onstage at the Chicago Blues Festival, Chicago, Illinois, June 12, 2010. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Andre Williams, R&B singer and "the Godfather of Rap," has died at age 82.

Paul Natkin/Getty Images

R&B singer-producer Andre Williams has died at age 82. His label, Pravda Records, confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of legendary artist Andre Williams … He touched our lives and the lives of countless others.”

Williams’ manager, Kenn Goodman, confirmed to Billboard that the musician died Sunday, March 17th in Chicago, Illinois while in hospice care, two weeks after he was diagnosed with colon cancer. He noted that the disease spread to Williams’ lungs and brain, after which point “his body started shutting down pretty quickly.” He had reportedly been battling several other health issues, including seizures and strokes, though he was “committed to trying to sing and record again.”

Zephire “Andre” Williams was born November 1st, 1936 in Bessemer, Alabama. After moving to Detroit, Michigan in the early 1950s, he found a home in the city’s R&B scene and signed with the R&B label Fortune Records as a teenager. Williams fronted the 5 Dollars and issued hit solo tracks like “Jail Bait” and “Bacon Fat”; on the latter, he utilized a spoken-sung technique that earned him the nickname “the Godfather of Rap.” He was also billed as “Mr. Rhythm” during his tenure with the label. 

Williams became affiliated with the burgeoning Motown label in the 1960s — co-writing the song “Thank You (For Loving Me All the Way)” for a 13-year-old Stevie Wonder and working with artists like the Temptations and the Contours. He also co-wrote the soul song “Shake a Tail Feather,” which Ray Charles famously performed in the 1980 film comedy The Blues Brothers.

In later decades, while maintaining a solo career, he collaborated with artists like Ike & Tina Turner, Mary Wells, Parliament and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He released his final album, Don’t Ever Give Up, in 2016.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad