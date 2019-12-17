 Stop Asking André 3000 About Releasing New Music - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1333: Adam Driver
Read Next Why Did Miley Cyrus Trademark the Name 'Bandit and Bardot'? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Stop Asking André 3000 About Releasing New Music!

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there. My confidence is not there,” André told Rick Rubin on the Broken Record podcast

By

Charles Holmes's Most Recent Stories

View All
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Musicians Andre Benjamin and Stephen Bruner attend The Museum of Modern Art's Party in the Garden at MOMA on June 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for The Museum of Modern Art)

Lars Niki/Getty Images

André 3000 isn’t dropping a solo album. In fact, André 3000 might never release another body of music. That’s fine. He shouldn’t. Because expecting a 44-year-old man that’s given the world six Outkast albums, a Dungeon Family compilation, a Cartoon Network TV show, the second best part of the 2008 Will Ferrell comedy Semi-Pro, not to mention the “Walk It Out” freestyle to do even more is selfish. What more do y’all expect of this man?

In an interview on the Broken Record podcast, Rick Rubin asks André what seemingly everyone asks André: for any new information regarding the recording process of new André 3000 music. That’s when the podcast interview swerves into a grim story of the crippling anxiety we’ve all forced one of the greatest rappers alive to face, thanks to our incessant prodding for him to release a solo album.

“I haven’t been making much music, man. My focus is not there. My confidence is not there,” he said. “I tinker a lot. I’ll just go to a piano and sit my iPhone down and just record what I’m doing. Move my fingers around and whatever happens, but I haven’t been motivated to do a serious project. I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self I’m trying to figure out where do I sit? I don’t even know what I am and maybe I’m nothing. Maybe I’m not supposed to be anything. Maybe my history is kind of handicapping in a way.”

Later, André shared that the constant dissection of his music and hyperbolic critical analysis of his every move is one of the reasons he’s abstained from releasing a larger body of work outside of his occasional features. “Any little thing I put out, it’s instantly attacked, not in a good or bad way,” he continued. “People nitpick it with a fine-tooth comb. ‘Oh, he said that word!’ And that’s not a great place to create from and it makes you draw back. Maybe I don’t have the confidence that I want, or the space to experiment like I used too.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In conclusion, André 3000 is a kind, gentle, creative soul that’s been marred by our collective capitalist greed. Let this man play his bass clarinet across America in peace.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1333: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.