See Andra Day’s New Video for ‘Hamilton’ Showstopper ‘Burn’

Lin-Manuel Miranda recruits singer and director Aurora Guerro for latest Hamildrops installment

Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared the new video for Andra Day’s rendition of the Hamilton showstopper “Burn,” the latest installment in Miranda’s monthly Hamildrops series.

“This Burn video is directed by the great [Aurora Guerro] Her pitch, storyline, everything. I’m crazy about it,” Miranda tweeted Wednesday. “And special thanks go out to [Aurora Guerro] for this one—I reached out to her and asked, ‘Who’s a great filmmaker I don’t know about yet who should direct the Burn video?’ And she connected us to Aurora Guerrero, so thank you Ava!”

The “Burn” video puts a contemporary spin on the song’s place in the musical: In Hamilton, “Burn” captures the breakdown of Alexander Hamilton’s marriage to Eliza Schuyler following the publishing of the Reynolds affair. Day’s “Burn” video similarly focuses on the disintegration of a marriage, with a woman crying over the failed relationship while on the subway.

Earlier this week, Miranda dropped the new video for Mobb Deep’s Hamildrops track “Boom Goes the Cannon…” The Hamilton mastermind is promising one more Hamildrops installment for the month on Friday.

