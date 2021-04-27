Andra Day Shares Creative iPhone Video for New Song ‘Phone Dies’

Andra Day has released a video for her new song “Phone Dies,” produced by Anderson .Paak.

The clip is a “docu-style” video shot entirely on Day’s iPhone and features a montage of photos and videos that the Grammy-nominated singer has taken of herself, ranging from seductive to just goofy. “This might sound crazy, but be my baby/I’ll let you feel these vibes until my phone dies,” Day promises on the chorus, over a dreamy soul production created by .Paak.

This year, Day made her feature film acting debut as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Her performance won the singer a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, and she received a nomination for Best Actress at the 93rd Academy Awards. For the film’s soundtrack, Day recorded several covers of Holiday’s classic songs, including “Strange Fruit” and “Lady Sings the Blues,” as well as the original song “Tigress & Tweed,” co-written with Raphael Saadiq. Last month she stopped by The Tonight Show with impassioned renditions of “Strange Fruit” and “Tigress & Tweed.”

Day recently told Rolling Stone that she lost nearly 40 pounds and started drinking and smoking to step into the role of Holiday. “‘Intimidating’ is not the appropriate word — ‘fear of God’ is appropriate,” Day said of the role. “It was the scariest shit I’ve ever done in my life. Every day I just woke up being like, ‘Today’s the day I’m going to suck and they’re going to fire me.’”