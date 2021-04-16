Andra Day Releases New Single ‘Phone Dies’ With Anderson .Paak

Andra Day has dropped a new single, “Phone Dies.” The soulful, grooving track was produced by Anderson .Paak.

“This must sound crazy/ but be my baby,” Day sings on the sleek number. “It’s so amazing, being my baby/ I’ll let you feel these vibes until my phone dies/ Yea we can feel these vibes until my phone dies.”

The stand-alone single follows Day’s performance as Billie Holiday in Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The role has earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, as well as the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama.

For the film’s soundtrack, Day recorded covers of some of Holiday’s classic tunes, including “Strange Fruit” and “Lady Sings the Blues.” She also performed the film’s original song “Tigress & Tweed,” which was co-written with Raphael Saadiq. Last month she stopped by The Tonight Show with impassioned renditions of “Strange Fruit” and “Tigress & Tweed.”

Day recently told Rolling Stone that she lost nearly 40 pounds and started drinking and smoking to step into the role of Holiday, the Grammy-nominated singer’s first starring role.

“‘Intimidating’ is not the appropriate word — ‘fear of God’ is appropriate,” Day said of the role. “It was the scariest shit I’ve ever done in my life. Every day I just woke up being like, ‘Today’s the day I’m going to suck and they’re going to fire me.’”