 Andra Day Evokes Angela Davis in New 'Tigress and Tweed' Video - Rolling Stone
Andra Day Evokes Angela Davis in New ‘Tigress and Tweed’ Video

Singer and Golden Globe-winning actress replicates civil rights icon’s 1972 prison interview

Andra Day evokes civil rights icon Angela Davis in the new visual for “Tigress and Tweed,” from The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack.

In the one-shot video, Day replicates Davis’ historic 1972 interview from a California State Prison cell, where she spoke about the Black Panthers, protests, and police brutality:

Since the release of Hulu’s The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Day — who plays the legendary singer in the biopic — has staged a series of inventive performances around “Tigress and Tweed,” an original song from the film’s soundtrack, including on The Tonight Show and Good Morning America, as well as a lyric video for the track:

This past weekend, while “Tigress and Tweed” lost in the Best Original Song category, Day won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her portrayal of Holiday in the film:

 

