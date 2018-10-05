Hear Anderson .Paak’s Winsome Song ‘Tints’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Anderson .Paak has tapped Kendrick Lamar for winsome new song, “Tints.” It’s the first single from his forthcoming album, Oxnard.

The pair complements each other’s verses with tales of craving the freedom of the open road while balancing the need for privacy. “I can’t be ridin’, ridin’ around that open strip/ I need tints, windows tinted/ I need tints, I need my windows tinted,” Anderson .Paak sings over summery, grooving melodies on the hook. “I can’t be flying down the 110 with a bad bitch in my whip/ I need tints, windows tinted/ I need tints.”

The duo previously teamed up in 2015 on Dr. Dre’s Compton track, “Deep Water.” Earlier this year, Anderson .Paak featured on “Bloody Waters” from the Lamar-curated Black Panther: The Album.

Anderson .Paak told Rolling Stone that Dr. Dre will serve as the executive producer for Oxnard, which is due out later this year, and that Madlib is also involved in the project.

“This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout,” he said of Oxnard.