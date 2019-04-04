Hear Anderson .Paak, Smokey Robinson Detail Highs and Lows of Love on New Song ‘Make It Better’

Smokey Robinson lends his vocals to Anderson .Paak’s soulful new song, “Make It Better,” set to appear on the musician’s upcoming album, Ventura, out April 12th.

“Make It Better” boasts a throwback groove of dusty and punchy bass fleshed out with slick guitars, silky strings and more futuristic synth flourishes. The lyrics find .Paak detailing the ups and downs of a relationship, but always striving to make things work, while Robinson provides some tender back-up harmonies.

“Make It Better” arrives with an Andy Hines-directed music video as well. The clip captures the emotional tumult of the track, alternating between scenes of .Paak and his partner fighting with, then fawning over each other.

Ventura follows .Paak’s 2018 album, Oxnard, and along with Robinson, it will feature guest appearances from André 3000, Jazmine Sullivan, Brandy, Nate Dogg and Lalah Hathaway. The musician will embark on a North American tour in support of the record May 17th at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, Tennessee.