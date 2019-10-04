 Anderson .Paak and Smokey Robinson Perform ‘Make It Better’ – Rolling Stone
Smokey Robinson Joined Anderson .Paak on ‘Make It Better’ on ‘Kimmel’

Singers reunite to perform Ventura standout

Anderson .Paak recruited Smokey Robinson to join him for a performance of “Make It Better” Thursday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Oxnard-born rapper opened the song alone at the microphone alongside his backing band, running through the first verse and chorus before the soul legend walked onstage following a quick introduction by .Paak; Robinson also features on the studio version of “Make It Better,” a standout from .Paak’s Motown-inspired 2019 LP Ventura.

The two vocalists then carried the performance the rest of the way, singing both in unison and counterpoint to each other. “I wanna go to Roscoe’s with you baby,” .Paak sang, with Robinson delivering the closing lyric, “Chicken and waffles.”

.Paak released Ventura — the quick follow-up to 2018’s Oxnard — in April. In addition to Robinson, the Dr. Dre-executive produced album also featured guests like Andre 3000, Brandy, Jazmine Sullivan and a posthumous contribution from Nate Dogg.

“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over, I went further and found my depth,” .Paak previously said of the album in a statement. “The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time, but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number, so welcome to Ventura.”

