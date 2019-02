Anderson .Paak has announced he will release a new album called Ventura. The follow-up to last fall’s Oxnard, his forthcoming fourth album was recorded during the same period as his previous LP and is executive produced by Dr. Dre. Ventura is due on April 12th via Aftermath Entertainment.

“Growing up in Oxnard gave me the grit and the church to find this voice of mine. One town over, I went further and found my depth,” the artist said in a statement. “The duality of each place inspired me greatly and from that I made two albums at the exact same time, but held one back because that would have been too many songs to perform live for you all! I like ending things on an even number, so welcome to Ventura.”

Following the release of Ventura, Anderson .Paak will embark on a tour entitled Best Teef in the Game, beginning on May 17th at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, TN. The 21-date trek will feature Thundercat as support at each show, with Earl Sweatshirt, Noname, Mac DeMarco and Jesse Reyez serving as additional openers on select dates. Tickets go on sale on March 8th and each online ticket purchase will include a CD or digital copy of Ventura. Presale tickets will also be available for Ticketmaster Verified Fan registrants beginning March 4th and American Express card members for select markets beginning March 5th.

Anderson .Paak’s Best Teef in the Game Tour Dates

May 17 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

May 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

May 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

May 26 – Westbrook, ME (Portland) @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row *

May 28 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion *

May 30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

June 1 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach **

June 2 – Detroit, MI (Rochester Hills) @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

June 4 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

June 6 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater **

June 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park **

June 8 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square **

June 11 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

June 12 – Dallas, TX (Irving) @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

June 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

June 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort *

June 19 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum *

June 20 – Seattle WA @ WaMu Theater *

June 22 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre *

June 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

Thundercat appears on all dates

Earl Sweatshirt *

Noname **

Mac DeMarco #

Jessie Reyez ^