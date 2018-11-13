Anderson .Paak to Throw Festival in Support of New Album ‘Oxnard’

Anderson .Paak is the latest artist to launch their own festival, following the lead of Tyler, The Creator and Post Malone (if on a bit more modest a scale). On Saturday, November 17, .Paak is throwing Andy’s Oxnard Carnival at the Performing Arts & Convention Center in his hometown of Oxnard, California to celebrate the release of Oxnard, his upcoming album. The all-ages event will include rides, games, and food and starts at 2 p.m.

The Aftermath artist’s third studio album comes out on November 16 and will feature appearances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Snoop Dogg. In September interview with Rolling Stone, .Paak detailed his ambitions for the project.

“Everything we made for Malibu we made from the dirt. We had the bare minimum,” .Paak explained. “Now, it’s trying to keep that same mentality, but when you have everything. When you’ve been eating calamari and lobster, when you’ve been going to festivals and playing for 40,000 people. You finally have a tour bus. You have two kids now, and a wife to support. You’re trying to keep the same principles you had when you just had a couch…This is the album I dreamed of making in high school, when I was listening to [Jay-Z]’s The Blueprint, The Game’s The Documentary, and [Kanye West’s] The College Dropout.”

You can RSVP for the event at the Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center website.